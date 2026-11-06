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North Castle
📅 All-ages Library Chess Club with instruction
8 days ago
📅 Library Chess Club with Instruction for All Ages
All ages are welcome at the Library Chess Club at the North Castle Public Library.
Come practice your chess skills, play friendly games, and challenge other chess fans. Instruction is provided by teacher John Gallagher, so beginners and improving players can both join in.
This program is open to everyone.
Please note: the library may take photographs or video during the event.
More Info: Library Chess Club - Instruction Provided | North ...
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