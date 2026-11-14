undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bringing maternal healthcare to rural NC. Grant-powered community health centers offer hope.
By Carolina Public Press,13 days ago
With the help of grant funding, some community health centers are expanding perinatal services in rural areas of North Carolina that lack adequate maternal healthcare. In mountainous Graham County, where no obstetric clinicians or birthing centers are located, Blue Ridge Health is planning to install a mobile unit equipped with an exam room and ultrasound machine. Across the state, another health center in coastal Pender County will use the money to expand its new family medicine residency program to offer comprehensive prenatal care.
3