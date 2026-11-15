Winston-Salem’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are several roles worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: TekniPlex

TekniPlex Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (10:45pm – 7:00am)

Salary: Not listed

Run an adhesive lamination line, bonding materials that go into healthcare and consumer products. This role is physical and fast-paced, with clear procedures, strong safety focus, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, and more).

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

CNC and manual machinist role where you’ll set up and run mills, lathes, grinders, and possibly wire EDM for tight-tolerance parts. Good fit if you like precision work, conversational programming, and want a steady weekday schedule with growth potential.

Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role in a lab environment, applying GMP/GLP/ISO 17025 standards, doing internal audits, and reviewing documentation. Great for someone with a science degree who likes detailed work, clear procedures, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, holidays).

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and ways to stay in their talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.