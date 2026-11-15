Winston-Salem’s food scene is busy and growing, from downtown bars to corporate cafés and grocery bakeries. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: Winston-Salem, NC – RAI Reynolds, 401 North Main Street

– RAI Reynolds, 401 North Main Street Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (days may vary; typical shift 7:00 am–3:00 pm)

Hands-on role prepping, serving, and stocking food in a corporate setting. Great if you have previous food service/deli experience and want steady daytime hours plus access to a wide range of benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Est! Est!! Est!!!

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Pay: From $5.00 per hour (plus tips, not listed but typical for bartending)

(plus tips, not listed but typical for bartending) Type: Part-time (flexible, focus on Thursday–Sunday)

Perfect for experienced bartenders (2+ years required) who want a fun, upbeat bar with a flexible schedule. You also get a 40% employee discount across all locations and paid training.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time cake decorating in a busy grocery bakery, from icing and airbrushing to writing on cakes and keeping displays fresh. Good fit if you’re 18+, friendly with guests, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like creative, hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.