Winston-Salem’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across home care, hospitals, and clinics. Here are several local roles with clear details so you can see what fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care Winston-Salem

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11–$14/hour

Flexible in-home caregiving with bi-weekly pay, PTO, health/vision/dental, paid mileage, and training (PCA training + CNA apprenticeship). Great fit if you’re compassionate, have reliable transportation, and want steady hours helping clients stay independent at home.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Winston-Salem, NC & surrounding areas

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,204–$2,375 per week

Contract: 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts

Home health PT role with hourly pay (not per visit), 5–6 visits/day, and full benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEUs). Ideal if you have 1+ year recent home health PT experience and want strong weekly pay while working in patients’ homes.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (travel within NC)

Type: As-needed, mostly weekends

Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members at health readiness events. Good match if you hold an active NC optometry license, can work weekends, and like serving the military community.

(Duplicate listing removed; this link represents the role.)

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Hands-on CNA role in a pediatric ED, supporting RNs with direct patient care and special procedures. Requires High School/GED, Nurse Aide I course, and BCLS, and is a good fit if you’re comfortable in a fast-paced, high-acuity setting with frequent interruptions and exposure to infectious diseases.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Perform vascular ultrasound exams in a cardiology/vascular lab, documenting findings and following lab protocols. Best for techs with recent vascular imaging experience, a current vascular credential, and EPIC experience who want focused vascular work.

Employer: Willow Valley Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: PRN (per diem)

PRN PTA role in a skilled nursing & long-term care setting with flexible hours (day shift preferred). Great if you’re a licensed PTA who wants flexible scheduling, rehab teamwork, and the chance to help residents improve mobility and independence.

Employer: Buena Vista Eye PC

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time (about 37 hrs/week)

Pay: $19–$27/hour

Clinic-based role, Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–1, weekends/major holidays off, with health/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays. You’ll run HVF and OCT, take histories, check vision/IOP, and help with phones and scheduling in a small, cross-trained office.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,440/week

Schedule: 4×12 day shifts, 13 weeks, 48 guaranteed hours/week

PCU travel RN role caring for patients recovering from acute conditions, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, and 401k. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want higher weekly income and a defined contract.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Bonus: **Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus***

Long-term care RN role overseeing meds, treatments, and CNAs in a rehab setting. Great if you have a current NC RN license, CPR, and enjoy geriatric nursing with leadership responsibilities and a sizable sign-on incentive.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Urgent care X-ray role doing diagnostic imaging, positioning patients, and minimizing radiation exposure. Requires ARRT (R) and BLS, and is a strong option if you want steady urgent care hours with a sign-on bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.