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🏥 Winston-Salem Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Winston-Salem’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across home care, hospitals, and clinics. Here are several local roles with clear details so you can see what fits your skills and schedule.
In Home Caregiver
Employer: ComForCare Home Care Winston-Salem
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $11–$14/hour
Flexible in-home caregiving with bi-weekly pay, PTO, health/vision/dental, paid mileage, and training (PCA training + CNA apprenticeship). Great fit if you’re compassionate, have reliable transportation, and want steady hours helping clients stay independent at home.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – Home Health
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Winston-Salem, NC & surrounding areas
Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $2,204–$2,375 per week
Contract: 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts
Home health PT role with hourly pay (not per visit), 5–6 visits/day, and full benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEUs). Ideal if you have 1+ year recent home health PT experience and want strong weekly pay while working in patients’ homes.
Optometrist – Military Readiness Clinics
Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
Location: Winston-Salem, NC (travel within NC)
Type: As-needed, mostly weekends
Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members at health readiness events. Good match if you hold an active NC optometry license, can work weekends, and like serving the military community.
(Duplicate listing removed; this link represents the role.)
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Pediatric Emergency Department
Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time
Hands-on CNA role in a pediatric ED, supporting RNs with direct patient care and special procedures. Requires High School/GED, Nurse Aide I course, and BCLS, and is a good fit if you’re comfortable in a fast-paced, high-acuity setting with frequent interruptions and exposure to infectious diseases.
Vascular Sonographer
Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time
Perform vascular ultrasound exams in a cardiology/vascular lab, documenting findings and following lab protocols. Best for techs with recent vascular imaging experience, a current vascular credential, and EPIC experience who want focused vascular work.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – PRN
Employer: Willow Valley Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: PRN (per diem)
PRN PTA role in a skilled nursing & long-term care setting with flexible hours (day shift preferred). Great if you’re a licensed PTA who wants flexible scheduling, rehab teamwork, and the chance to help residents improve mobility and independence.
Ophthalmic Technician
Employer: Buena Vista Eye PC
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time (about 37 hrs/week)
Pay: $19–$27/hour
Clinic-based role, Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–1, weekends/major holidays off, with health/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays. You’ll run HVF and OCT, take histories, check vision/IOP, and help with phones and scheduling in a small, cross-trained office.
RN – Progressive Care Unit (PCU), Travel
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Travel contract
Pay: $2,440/week
Schedule: 4×12 day shifts, 13 weeks, 48 guaranteed hours/week
PCU travel RN role caring for patients recovering from acute conditions, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, and 401k. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want higher weekly income and a defined contract.
Registered Nurse – Oak Forest Health & Rehab Center
Employer: Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time
Bonus: **Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus***
Long-term care RN role overseeing meds, treatments, and CNAs in a rehab setting. Great if you have a current NC RN license, CPR, and enjoy geriatric nursing with leadership responsibilities and a sizable sign-on incentive.
Radiologic Technologist – Urgent Care West Edge (Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Type: Full-time
Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000
Urgent care X-ray role doing diagnostic imaging, positioning patients, and minimizing radiation exposure. Requires ARRT (R) and BLS, and is a strong option if you want steady urgent care hours with a sign-on bonus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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