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Fayetteville
Free health checks for seniors at Senior Center East
13 days ago
Senior Center East’s Better Health Clinic offers free weight, blood glucose, and blood pressure checks by a registered nurse for adults 55 and older on the 2nd Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at Senior Center East, 917 Washington Dr. The next clinic is on Friday, December 11.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation
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