📅 Share your favorite inspiring words with local creatives

On Monday, November 23, 2026, there will be an Artscapades: Words That Inspire Us gathering where people share meaningful quotes that spark ideas and creativity. You’re invited to bring your favorite quotes to read with the group and maybe discover a line that inspires your next masterpiece.

Please RSVP with Mariela by November 16, 2026 at [email protected] so they know you’re coming.

Location details aren’t listed here, so be sure to confirm the exact spot when you RSVP.