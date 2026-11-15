📅 Make Your Own Christmas Tree Luminary with DeAnna

Join a hands-on clay workshop on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios.

In this 2.5-hour class, you’ll cut patterns into a pre-formed clay Christmas tree to create a sparkly luminary. DeAnna will provide carving designs, or you can make your own.

Kids ages 9–14 are welcome to join and decorate their own tree using piercing tools, with guidance from DeAnna.

Details:

Cost: $75.00 (all tools and materials included)

(all tools and materials included) No clay experience needed

Wear comfortable clothes

Your finished tree will be ready for pickup 2–3 weeks after class — just add a tea candle and enjoy.

— just add a tea candle and enjoy. Register online: https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/rN5l3Z5p/v5

This is a fun way to make a handmade holiday decoration with or without the kids.