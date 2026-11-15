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🐱 Playful Baby Cats Ready for Adoption in Winston Salem
Four tiny tuxedo girls in Winston Salem are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All are young, black-and-white kittens waiting at Forsyth Humane Society for their new families.
Marylin
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Marylin is a fluffy black-and-white baby with a medium-length coat. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.
👉 Meet Marylin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Millie is a shorthaired black-and-white kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilma
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Wilma is a baby American Shorthair with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at a great age to learn good habits and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Betty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Betty is another adorable black-and-white baby, with a sleek short coat that’s easy to care for. She’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a loving home.
👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winston Salem, NC, please consider visiting Forsyth Humane Society or calling (336) 721-1303 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.