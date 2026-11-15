Four tiny tuxedo girls in Winston Salem are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All are young, black-and-white kittens waiting at Forsyth Humane Society for their new families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Marylin is a fluffy black-and-white baby with a medium-length coat. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.

👉 Meet Marylin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Millie is a shorthaired black-and-white kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Wilma is a baby American Shorthair with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at a great age to learn good habits and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Betty is another adorable black-and-white baby, with a sleek short coat that’s easy to care for. She’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a loving home.

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston Salem, NC, please consider visiting Forsyth Humane Society or calling (336) 721-1303 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.