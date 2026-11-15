Winston Salem has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.

Breed: Belgian Shepherd mix

Belgian Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)

Personality & energy:

Novi is described as super friendly and sweet. She’s a high-energy girl who loves to chase her ball in the backyard and needs an adopter who can keep up with her activity level.

Training & behavior:

Crate trained for sleeping at night

for sleeping at night Can become destructive if crated for long periods due to her energy

if crated for long periods due to her energy Likes to bark at outdoor noises, but responds to a training collar (beep function only) to help with excessive barking

Novi will do best with someone who understands active breeds and can give her plenty of exercise, playtime, and structure.

👉 Meet Novi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Niko is a small mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and training with his new family. The shelter can share more about his temperament and whether he’s a match for homes with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Niko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Enzo is another young, small mixed-breed pup ready to meet his people. His black and white coat gives him a classic look. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality, energy level, and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Brock (also called Blue) is an adult small mixed-breed dog. Adult dogs often have more settled personalities, making it easier to know what you’re getting. The team at Forsyth Humane Society can tell you all about his likes, dislikes, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Brock (Blue) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston Salem, NC, please consider visiting Forsyth Humane Society or contacting the private owner to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.