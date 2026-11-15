📅 Free info session: Learn about Senior Games

Curious about Senior Games? Come to this free session to see if it’s a good fit for you.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:30 PM

Cost: Free

You’ll learn about this national program that helps older adults stay active and social, with events like heritage and visual arts, table tennis, basketball shooting, swimming, shuffleboard, pickleball, and more.

Staff will explain the stages of competition, how to register, and help you decide if you want to compete in 2027.

If you’re an older adult looking for fun ways to move, meet people, and maybe try something new, this is a low-pressure way to get all your questions answered.