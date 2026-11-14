Winston-Salem has some solid admin roles open right now, from campus life to healthcare and counseling offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camel City Counseling PLLC

Camel City Counseling PLLC Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Part-time (about 28 hours/week, in-person)

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support a growing mental health counseling practice in a charming, in-person office setting. Steady weekday schedule (Mon–Thu 11–5, Fri 10–2), mix of admin, billing help, and front-desk support for clinicians and staff.

Employer: Wake Forest University

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month staff (Aug 1 – May 31)

Application deadline: December 13, 2026

Key support role in the Office of the Dean of Students, handling calendars, events, student and family contact, and office operations. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, detail-focused, and like working in a campus environment; cover letter and resume are required.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Experience: Four years of executive-level support preferred

High-level executive assistant role supporting leadership with complex calendars, travel, events, and confidential projects. Best for someone with strong Microsoft Office skills, polished communication, and experience working with senior leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are always looking for reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.