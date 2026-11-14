Winston-Salem has some solid leadership roles open right now, from healthcare to construction and auto service. If you’ve got management experience and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,489.97 – $135,417.11

Lead major roadway, highway, and bridge projects while helping grow STV’s construction management practice across North Carolina. This role is ideal if you have deep highway experience, enjoy mentoring teams, and want your work to directly impact local infrastructure.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: 2668 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary Range: $46,988 – $102,000 + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window: Anticipated close 12/27/2026

Run day-to-day operations for a busy primary care clinic, leading a team of 15+ clinical and non-clinical staff. Good fit if you have clinic leadership experience, like coaching teams, and want clear growth paths within a large healthcare organization.

Employer: Take 5 Oil

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a fast-paced oil change shop, manage daily operations, and keep workflow smooth and safe. This is hands-on leadership for someone who likes cars, enjoys customer service, and wants to lead a small, energetic team.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.