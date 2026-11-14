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🔧 Winston-Salem Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Winston-Salem has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from medical offices to retail and on-the-road cleaning. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Lead Operating Engineer
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC (healthcare / medical office buildings)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.75 – $35.00 per hour
You’ll be the go-to person for HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and life safety systems in medical office buildings, often as the solo engineer on site. Great fit if you have 3–7 years of building operations experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and like leading or supervising maintenance work.
Carpet Cleaning Technician – Service & Sales
- Employer: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
- Location: Based in Winston-Salem, NC (serving Salisbury, Lexington, Lewisville, Kernersville, Summerfield, High Point)
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $30.00+ per hour with tips & commission
On-the-road role doing carpet, upholstery, tile/grout, and hardwood cleaning while also earning extra through add-on sales. Good for someone with field service or janitorial experience, a valid driver’s license, and who likes flexible schedules and paid training.
Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00 – $51.00 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)
Traveling maintenance tech role handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections for Walmart facilities, including heavy equipment and vehicles. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you meet the experience and driving record requirements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—maintenance skills transfer well, and employers here are actively hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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