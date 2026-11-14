Winston-Salem has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from medical offices to retail and on-the-road cleaning. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Winston-Salem, NC (healthcare / medical office buildings)

(healthcare / medical office buildings) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.75 – $35.00 per hour

You’ll be the go-to person for HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and life safety systems in medical office buildings, often as the solo engineer on site. Great fit if you have 3–7 years of building operations experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and like leading or supervising maintenance work.

Employer: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Location: Based in Winston-Salem, NC (serving Salisbury, Lexington, Lewisville, Kernersville, Summerfield, High Point)

Based in (serving Salisbury, Lexington, Lewisville, Kernersville, Summerfield, High Point) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00+ per hour with tips & commission

On-the-road role doing carpet, upholstery, tile/grout, and hardwood cleaning while also earning extra through add-on sales. Good for someone with field service or janitorial experience, a valid driver’s license, and who likes flexible schedules and paid training.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $26.00 – $51.00 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Traveling maintenance tech role handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections for Walmart facilities, including heavy equipment and vehicles. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you meet the experience and driving record requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—maintenance skills transfer well, and employers here are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.