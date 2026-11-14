Winston-Salem’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid warehouse and supply chain roles across first and second shift. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware

Delta Faucet Company / Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Pay: $16.50/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pick and label product using WMS or pick tickets, load/unload cartons, and keep work areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re active, can lift up to 40 lbs often, and want an entry-level warehouse role with room to learn.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware

Delta Faucet Company / Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Operate an electric forklift/reach truck to load and unload trailers and move pallets around the dock. You’ll need a forklift certification, be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, and working around moving equipment.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware

Delta Faucet Company / Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Pay: $19.75/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs, 6:00am–4:30pm

Run a reach truck at height to store and move pallets, scan barcodes, and help with material handling as needed. Higher starting pay for experienced powered industrial truck operators who can work safely and handle regular lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Vallen USA

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead an on-site team at a customer location, manage P&L, hit cost-savings and KPI goals, and grow the integrated supply program. A good move if you have 5+ years in supply chain/industrial distribution and 3+ years leading staff.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: Rural Hall (Winston-Salem area), NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Handle shipping and receiving, schedule inbound/outbound loads, verify counts, run inventory, and help lead daily warehouse work. Best for someone with 2+ years shipping/receiving, 2+ years forklift, and solid computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.