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Winston-Salem
🚚 Winston-Salem Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple 1st & 2nd Shift Roles
2 days ago
Winston-Salem’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid warehouse and supply chain roles across first and second shift. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Material Handler – 1st Shift
- Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Pick and label product using WMS or pick tickets, load/unload cartons, and keep work areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re active, can lift up to 40 lbs often, and want an entry-level warehouse role with room to learn.
Dock Driver – 1st Shift
- Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Operate an electric forklift/reach truck to load and unload trailers and move pallets around the dock. You’ll need a forklift certification, be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, and working around moving equipment.
Reach Truck Operator – First Shift
- Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Pay: $19.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs, 6:00am–4:30pm
Run a reach truck at height to store and move pallets, scan barcodes, and help with material handling as needed. Higher starting pay for experienced powered industrial truck operators who can work safely and handle regular lifting up to 40 lbs.
Sr Manager Site – Integrated Supply
- Employer: Vallen USA
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead an on-site team at a customer location, manage P&L, hit cost-savings and KPI goals, and grow the integrated supply program. A good move if you have 5+ years in supply chain/industrial distribution and 3+ years leading staff.
Warehouse Clerk – 2nd Shift (Rural Hall)
- Employer: Smurfit Westrock
- Location: Rural Hall (Winston-Salem area), NC
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Handle shipping and receiving, schedule inbound/outbound loads, verify counts, run inventory, and help lead daily warehouse work. Best for someone with 2+ years shipping/receiving, 2+ years forklift, and solid computer skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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