📅 Local history musical at Mountain Page Theater

Saluda, the Musical is back at Mountain Page Theater to celebrate the theater’s 10th anniversary.

This revival, “Saluda, the Musical: A Historic Depiction of Our Town,” tells the story of Saluda through drama, humor, original live music, and dance. The show features local talent from YAK children and the Mountain Page Players.

If you enjoy local theater or want to learn more about Saluda’s past in a fun way, this is a good one to catch.

For exact show dates, times, and tickets, contact Mountain Page Theater or visit the Saluda Community Alliance website.