Winston-Salem’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid base pay and strong commission plans. If you like building relationships and don’t mind being out in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time (hybrid, field-based)

(hybrid, field-based) Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Territory sales role with a 100+ year national MRO distributor. You’ll grow a local book of business through cold calling, product demos, and account management, backed by training and a big American-made product line. Includes medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp.

Employer: Paul Davis Restoration of the National Capital Region, VA (Triad-West)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (territory from Hickory through NC mountain region)

(territory from Hickory through NC mountain region) Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 base + commissions

Business-to-business role selling commercial restoration services (water, fire, mold, etc.). You’ll hunt for new accounts, work with insurers, attend industry events, and manage a sales territory. Comes with bonus potential, health/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) + match, car allowance, fuel card, phone & computer.

Employer: Terri Bias and Associates, Powered by PLACE

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (Triad area)

Type: Full-time, commission-based real estate sales

Salary: Not listed (six-figure potential mentioned in team overview, but no specific range given)

Client-facing real estate sales role for licensed NC agents. New agents get a 12-week launch program; experienced agents get an 8-week advanced launch to sharpen skills. Expect heavy prospecting, open houses, offer negotiation, and ongoing coaching in a team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—talking with a hiring manager can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.