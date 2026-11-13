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Local Authority
Planned Water Outage on 8th St Nov. 13
9 days ago
Water service will be shut off on November 13 from 2:00 PM to about 3:30 PM on 8th St. between W. C St. and W. B St., including Tin Pines Apartments, while Park Construction crews repair a water main. Residents in this area should expect a brief loss of water during this work.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Granville Water and Sewer Authority
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.