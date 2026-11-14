📅 Build Your HERO Skills for Work and Life

This in-person and virtual session, “You’ve Been Doing This, You Just Didn’t Know It Had a Name,” is for professionals who want to grow their careers and businesses.

You’ll explore Psychological Capital and the HERO framework—hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism—and see how these strengths support your success and well-being.

What you’ll get:

A clear understanding of how hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism affect your work and life

affect your work and life Help putting a name to the strengths you already use to handle challenges

Simple, practical tools to intentionally build your HERO skills

to intentionally build your HERO skills Ideas to strengthen your business by improving your mental and emotional foundation

The session is presented by Wyona E. Eaton, Industrial-Organizational Psychology Practitioner and Founder of Wyona E. Consulting & Services.