💰 NC lawsuit aims to stop vet supply merger, protect pet owners

Nearly 80% of North Carolina households own pets, and Attorney General Jeff Jackson has filed a lawsuit to stop a major merger he says could raise vet bills.

Jackson, along with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 13 other states, is asking a court to block a $3.5 billion deal in which Covetrus would buy MWI. These are the two largest distributors of veterinary supplies in the country and two of only three companies that can fully supply vet clinics nationwide.

Right now, clinics can negotiate with both companies for better prices on medications, equipment, and software, which helps keep costs down. The lawsuit argues that if the merger goes through, clinics will have fewer options, pay more for supplies, and likely pass those higher costs on to pet owners.

The release notes that dog owners already spend about $600 a year on vet care and cat owners about $530, and that more than 3 million NC households have pets.

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov, 919-538-2809.