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📅 Wreath-making class for “uncrafty” crafters on Nov. 18
12 days ago
📅 Wreath-Making Night for “Uncrafty” Folks – Nov 18
Want a cute holiday wreath but don’t think you’re crafty? This class is made for you.
Crafts for the Uncrafty: Wreath Making happens Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:30–7:30pm. No prior skill is needed.
Your $35 ticket includes:
- All the greenery, frame, wire, and ribbon
- Step-by-step instruction
- A glass of wine or your drink of choice
Tickets are coming soon, so keep an eye on the event listing and be ready to grab a spot once sales open.
More Info: Crafts for the Uncrafty: Wreath Making | Des...
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