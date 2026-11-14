📅 Wreath-Making Night for “Uncrafty” Folks – Nov 18

Want a cute holiday wreath but don’t think you’re crafty? This class is made for you.

Crafts for the Uncrafty: Wreath Making happens Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:30–7:30pm. No prior skill is needed.

Your $35 ticket includes:

All the greenery, frame, wire, and ribbon

Step-by-step instruction

A glass of wine or your drink of choice

Tickets are coming soon, so keep an eye on the event listing and be ready to grab a spot once sales open.