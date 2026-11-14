Winston Salem has some very special cats looking for new homes right now. From cuddly adults to playful kittens, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)

About Whiskers: Described as a very sweet adult cat with a ton of personality. He needs a new home only because a family member with a severe allergy and breathing disability has moved in.

👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)

About Star: A sweet, entertaining cat who loves to play and “talk.” She’s being rehomed for the same reason as Whiskers: a family member with a breathing disability moved in.

👉 See more about Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Rune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Oracle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Tea Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Mirror and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Candle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue & white

Gray/blue & white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

👉 Meet Tarot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Notes from foster mom: A sweet, playful girl who is friendly and outgoing and “nothing fazes her.” She enjoys her sister, the foster family’s other cats and dog, and loves visitors. She’s a great eater with good litter box manners.

👉 Meet Trouble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Notes from foster mom: A sweet, friendly, smart kitten who loves people. She enjoys playing with her sister Trouble and is fascinated by the adult cats and dog in the home. She’s a good eater with great litter box manners, and her foster says she’s in their “Top 5” kittens they’ve ever fostered.

👉 Meet Double and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston Salem, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can call Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303 or use the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.