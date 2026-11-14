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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Winston Salem
Winston Salem has some very special cats looking for new homes right now. From cuddly adults to playful kittens, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Whiskers
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)
About Whiskers: Described as a very sweet adult cat with a ton of personality. He needs a new home only because a family member with a severe allergy and breathing disability has moved in.
👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Star
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)
About Star: A sweet, entertaining cat who loves to play and “talk.” She’s being rehomed for the same reason as Whiskers: a family member with a breathing disability moved in.
👉 See more about Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rune
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Rune and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oracle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Oracle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tea Leaf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Tea Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mirror
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Mirror and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Candle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tarot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue & white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
👉 Meet Tarot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trouble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Notes from foster mom: A sweet, playful girl who is friendly and outgoing and “nothing fazes her.” She enjoys her sister, the foster family’s other cats and dog, and loves visitors. She’s a great eater with good litter box manners.
👉 Meet Trouble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Double
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Notes from foster mom: A sweet, friendly, smart kitten who loves people. She enjoys playing with her sister Trouble and is fascinated by the adult cats and dog in the home. She’s a good eater with great litter box manners, and her foster says she’s in their “Top 5” kittens they’ve ever fostered.
👉 Meet Double and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winston Salem, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can call Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303 or use the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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