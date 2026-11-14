Raeford has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Hoke County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hoke County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 875-4827

Tiny Pouf is a gray/blue baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Pouf could be your match.

👉 Meet Pouf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hoke County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 875-4827

Arlen is a sleek, all-black young male cat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life, a great choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Arlen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hoke County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 875-4827

Tamlin is a handsome gray/blue young male cat. He’s looking for a calm, caring home where he can settle in and become someone’s loyal companion.

👉 Meet Tamlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Hoke County Animal Shelter at (910) 875-4827 to ask about visits and adoption. Sharing this post can also help these Raeford kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.