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📅 Senior Center trip to Carolina Premium Outlets Nov. 17
📅 Holiday outlet shopping trip for seniors
Join a group trip from the Morrisville Senior Center (4117 Davis Drive) to Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.
This outing is a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping and hunt for deals at the outlets. There will be a lunch break before visiting another outlet area. Participants are responsible for buying their own lunch and any shopping.
The trip costs $12 for residents and $17 for non-residents.
If you’d like to go, sign up through the Morrisville Senior Center and be ready for a full day out.
More Info: Carolina Premium Outlets Shopping | Town of Morris...
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