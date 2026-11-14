📅 Holiday outlet shopping trip for seniors

Join a group trip from the Morrisville Senior Center (4117 Davis Drive) to Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

This outing is a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping and hunt for deals at the outlets. There will be a lunch break before visiting another outlet area. Participants are responsible for buying their own lunch and any shopping.

The trip costs $12 for residents and $17 for non-residents.

If you’d like to go, sign up through the Morrisville Senior Center and be ready for a full day out.