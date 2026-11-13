🚧 Stockton Street lane closure on November 16

On Monday, November 16, 2026, there will be a partial lane closure on Stockton Street between Tradd Street and Constitution Lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This work is part of the City of Statesville’s ongoing Waterline Project. Crews will be repairing and repaving the roadway, and flaggers will be on site to guide traffic through the work zone.

If you drive in this area:

Expect possible delays

Use caution near workers and equipment

near workers and equipment Consider an alternate route during the closure hours

Plan ahead so this daytime lane closure doesn’t slow down your commute or errands.