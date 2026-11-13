⚠️ Templeton weighs adding paramedics to fire engines

Ambulance response in Templeton can top 20 minutes on some 911 medical calls. Fire crews usually arrive first, but they can only provide basic life support.

Fire Chief Tom Peterson has proposed a plan to:

Put paramedics on fire engines so advanced care can start sooner

so advanced care can start sooner Restore 3 firefighters per shift (up from 2 now)

(up from 2 now) Hire 3 firefighter‑paramedics and train 3 current engineers as paramedics

The program is estimated to cost about $500,000 a year. One idea is a new $15/month assessment on about 2,740 parcels, but that’s only a rough concept so far.

The Templeton Community Services District Board is expected to discuss the proposal on Dec. 15. No funding plan or tax measure has been approved yet.

For now, firefighters will keep providing basic life support while ambulances or other ALS crews handle paramedic‑level care.