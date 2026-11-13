📅 Town board meeting, sewer repair caution, and paving update

The Town of Mount Olive has shared a few local updates:

A regular board meeting will be held on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 6:00 P.M. in the board meeting room at 114 East James Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365. Residents may attend.

There is a failed sewer force main at North East Church & South Center as of Thursday, November 12, 2026. Please use caution when traveling in this area to help protect town employees working on site.