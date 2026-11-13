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⚠️ Mount Olive board meeting, sewer repair area, and paving update
📅 Town board meeting, sewer repair caution, and paving update
The Town of Mount Olive has shared a few local updates:
A regular board meeting will be held on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 6:00 P.M. in the board meeting room at 114 East James Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365. Residents may attend.
There is a failed sewer force main at North East Church & South Center as of Thursday, November 12, 2026. Please use caution when traveling in this area to help protect town employees working on site.
Elmore Street residents: A paving company will be in town Thursday, November 12, 2026 to prepare the street, with paving scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026.
You can also subscribe to town news and alerts via email and SMS to stay updated.
More Info: Recent News | Town of Mount Olive, NC
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