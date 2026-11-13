🚧 Sewer line issue and paving work in Mount Olive Nov. 12–13

The Town of Mount Olive has two important notices for Thursday, November 12, 2026:

Failed sewer force main

There is a sewer force main failure at North East Church & South Center. Town crews are working in the area. Please use caution while traveling through this intersection to help keep employees safe. Elmore Street paving

Elmore Street residents are notified that the paving company will be in town Thursday, November 12, 2026 to prepare the street, with paving scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026.

If you live on or drive through these areas, plan for workers and possible minor delays, and drive carefully around crews and equipment.