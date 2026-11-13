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⚠️ Richfield hearing on data center pause & radio antenna rules
⚠️ Speak up on data centers & radio antenna rules in Richfield
The Richfield Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on November 23, 2026 at Richfield Town Hall, 137 Highway 49 North, Richfield, NC 28137.
• 5:30 pm – Data Centers Moratorium
Share your thoughts on a proposal to pause new data centers in town until March 31, 2029.
• 5:45 pm – Radio Antenna Rules
Comment on proposed zoning changes that would:
- Remove the sentence: “Short Wave Radio antennas shall not be permitted” from Article 4-1(b)
- Add Article 4-1(e) to allow amateur radio, GMRS, and Citizen Band antennas under FCC Title 47, Part 97.15.
If you have questions before the hearings, call Carolyn Capps at 704-463-1308.
If you care about how land is used in town or about radio antennas on property, this is a good time to show up and be heard.
More Info: Public Hearing Notice: Proposed Moratorium for Dat...
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