⚠️ Speak up on data centers & radio antenna rules in Richfield

The Richfield Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on November 23, 2026 at Richfield Town Hall, 137 Highway 49 North, Richfield, NC 28137.

• 5:30 pm – Data Centers Moratorium

Share your thoughts on a proposal to pause new data centers in town until March 31, 2029.

• 5:45 pm – Radio Antenna Rules

Comment on proposed zoning changes that would:

Remove the sentence: “Short Wave Radio antennas shall not be permitted” from Article 4-1(b)

from Article 4-1(b) Add Article 4-1(e) to allow amateur radio, GMRS, and Citizen Band antennas under FCC Title 47, Part 97.15.

If you have questions before the hearings, call Carolyn Capps at 704-463-1308.

If you care about how land is used in town or about radio antennas on property, this is a good time to show up and be heard.