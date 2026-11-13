📢 Nominate your favorites for the 2027 Visit Hickory Regional Tourism Partner Awards! Visit Hickory is accepting nominations for: Attraction of the Year

Hotel of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Best New Small Business in Tourism (must be founded on or after January 29, 2024 )

(must be founded on or after ) Destination Champion of the Year (an individual who goes above and beyond for local tourism) Who can be nominated? Active members of the Visit Hickory Tourism Partner Program

Businesses or individuals that operate in or directly serve Catawba, Burke, Alexander, or Caldwell County

They must contribute to the local visitor experience or tourism industry. How to nominate: Review the award categories and eligibility. Use the online nomination form (linked as “Submit Here”). Choose a category and answer the questions. Include clear examples of the nominee’s impact. Submit each nomination separately. Deadline: All nominations are due by Friday, January 29, 2027.

More Info: Visit Hickory Regional Tourism Partner Awards