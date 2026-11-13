undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travel
📢 Nominate top Hickory-area tourism partners by Jan. 29, 2027
10 days ago
📢 Nominate your favorites for the 2027 Visit Hickory Regional Tourism Partner Awards!
Visit Hickory is accepting nominations for:
- Attraction of the Year
- Hotel of the Year
- Restaurant of the Year
- Best New Small Business in Tourism (must be founded on or after January 29, 2024)
- Destination Champion of the Year (an individual who goes above and beyond for local tourism)
Who can be nominated?
- Active members of the Visit Hickory Tourism Partner Program
- Businesses or individuals that operate in or directly serve Catawba, Burke, Alexander, or Caldwell County
- They must contribute to the local visitor experience or tourism industry.
How to nominate:
- Review the award categories and eligibility.
- Use the online nomination form (linked as “Submit Here”).
- Choose a category and answer the questions.
- Include clear examples of the nominee’s impact.
- Submit each nomination separately.
Deadline: All nominations are due by Friday, January 29, 2027.
More Info: Visit Hickory Regional Tourism Partner Awards
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.