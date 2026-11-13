Winston-Salem has some solid logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to leading big delivery teams. If you like keeping products moving and days busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Hardware

Liberty Hardware Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $18.50/hour starting

Drive an electric forklift and other powered trucks to load, unload, and move products around the dock. Good fit if you have forklift certification, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady first-shift hours with a well-known hardware brand.

Employer: Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Pepsi Bottling Ventures Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the sales delivery team that keeps Pepsi products stocked in stores across the area. This role manages drivers and managers, handles delivery performance and safety, and works closely with store leaders—ideal if you have 5–7+ years of sales/management and a Class A CDL.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Liberty Hardware

Delta Faucet Company / Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Keep the warehouse organized by checking in inbound shipments, verifying purchase orders, and updating records in the system. Great for someone with 6–12 months of shipping/receiving experience, basic computer skills, and some exposure to forklifts or warehouse equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.