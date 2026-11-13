Winston-Salem has some solid openings right now if you love helping people and building community support. Here are a few standout roles in counseling, family services, and student support.

Employer: Insight Human Services

Insight Human Services Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with clients and families in Enhanced Services Programs, providing individual, family, and group counseling using evidence-based practices. You’ll manage a caseload, complete treatment plans and progress notes, coordinate with community partners, and support clients through addiction and mental health treatment.

Perks: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discounts, EAP. CADC/CADC-I and NC registration with the Substance Abuse Professional Certification Board are required.

Employer: Pinnacle Family Services / Health Connect America

Pinnacle Family Services / Location: Winston-Salem, NC (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home, evidence-based Family Centered Treatment for children and families, guiding them through a structured model to build skills and stability. This role is hands-on and community-focused, with flexible scheduling and some 24/7 on-call crisis support.

Highlights: Up to $2,000 retention bonus, flexible schedule, PTO and holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA with contribution, 401(k), EAP, and strong training toward FCT certification. Must meet NC Qualified Professional (QP) requirements and have a valid driver’s license and insured vehicle.

Employer: Winston-Salem State University

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (on campus – Thompson 303)

(on campus – Thompson 303) Type: Permanent Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., some evenings/weekends, on-call rotation

Posting Open: 11/11/2026

Application Deadline: 12/02/2026

Support WSSU students through holistic case management, crisis navigation, and resource coordination. You’ll manage the Student Resource Center, including the Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry and Career Closet, plan workshops (like YANA sessions, resilience, and personal finance), and collaborate across campus to boost student success and belonging.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent training/experience) from an accredited institution and a valid US driver’s license. WSSU supports second-chance employment and offers UNC System benefits, retirement options, holidays, and campus discounts.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.