Winston-Salem has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare scheduling to real estate support and restoration estimating. If you like keeping things organized and moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Homestead Hills / Senior Living Communities

Homestead Hills / Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the care team in a luxury senior living community by handling staff schedules, filling open shifts, and keeping medical records organized. Staff scheduling experience and active CNA listing on the NC Nurse Aide Registry are required, and you’ll use scheduling software plus MS Office in a fast-paced healthcare setting.

Employer: Terri Bias and Associates (powered by PLACE)

(powered by PLACE) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Not listed (support role with sales agent)

Not listed (support role with sales agent) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re licensed in real estate and want to grow your career while doing a lot of client-facing work. You’ll schedule and host showings, give written feedback, help write and negotiate offers, and handle admin tasks to keep each transaction on track.

Employer: Rainbow Restoration

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time (includes after-hours rotation)

Full-time (includes after-hours rotation) Salary: $60,000–$80,000 per year + 15 days PTO, 401(k), health insurance

Blend office work with field coordination in a stable disaster-restoration industry. You’ll answer calls, schedule jobs, write repair and mitigation estimates in Xactimate/Symbility, manage A/R and collections, and lead weekly job progress meetings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.