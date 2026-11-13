🚧 White Oak Creek Greenway bridge repairs through Jan 2027

The Town of Cary is starting structural repairs on two pedestrian bridges along White Oak Creek Greenway on Friday, Nov. 13.

Work starts on bridge 13 (WOG-13) , which has been closed since Aug. 29 due to serious timber deterioration.

, which has been closed since due to serious timber deterioration. Bridge 14 (WOG-14) , near Green Level Church Road , will be repaired later and will need a temporary closure of about one week .

, near , will be repaired later and will need a . The Batchelor's Branch Greenway Connector between High House Road and White Oak Creek Greenway will close for construction traffic and will stay closed until WOG-14 repairs are done.

between and will close for construction traffic and will stay closed until WOG-14 repairs are done. There is no designated detour around the closed section.

around the closed section. All affected greenway connections are expected to reopen in January 2027, depending on weather and construction.

Trail users should follow closure signs, stay out of construction areas, and plan alternate routes.

For maps and updates, visit carync.gov/whiteoakupdates. Questions? Go to carync.gov/311, call 311 in Cary or (919) 469-4000 outside town limits, or email 311@carync.gov.