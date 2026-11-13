Winston-Salem has a nice mix of education roles right now, from early childhood care to K–8 teaching and university research.

Employer: YMCA of Northwest North Carolina

YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Saturday mornings 7:45–11:15 am; Monday–Thursday evenings 4:45–8:15 pm; must be available weekends and weekdays

Work directly with kids ages 6 weeks to 11 years, leading fun, age-appropriate activities while keeping the play area clean and safe. Great fit if you enjoy working with children, can stay active on your feet, and are open to getting CPR certified within 30 days.

Employer: National Heritage Academies (Forsyth Academy)

(Forsyth Academy) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Eligible for a bonus up to $5,000

Teach K–8 students using a mix of adaptive and general curriculum, with support like mentors for new teachers, weekly meetings with Deans, and regular staff feedback. You’ll provide specially designed instruction (resource room, inclusion, or pullout), and NHA can support alternative licensure if you’re not fully licensed yet.

Employer: Wake Forest University

Department: Department of Statistical Sciences

Department of Statistical Sciences Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time postdoctoral fellowship

postdoctoral fellowship Deadline for full consideration: January 15, 2027

Postdoc for Ph.D. (or ABD) candidates in statistics, biostatistics, probability, or related quantitative fields who want a balance of teaching and research. You’ll join a department with multiple undergrad and grad stats programs, and apply through Interfolio with a cover letter, CV, teaching and research statements, transcripts, and three recommendation letters.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.