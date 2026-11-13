📅 Kids dragon craft & reading event in Canton

Bring your young reader to Reading Dragons & Friends Crafternoon on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:30 PM.

Location: 11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Canton, NC 28716.

Kids ages 6–11 can:

Create clay creatures

Design their own characters

Make a DIY dragon egg

Get an exclusive Reading Dragons & Friends trading card

The Reading Dragons & Friends program encourages kids to read 80 minutes each week to earn collectible trading cards. They can keep, play games with, or trade the cards, with three different card sets each month.

Registration is required. To sign up, contact Ashlyn at 828-648-2924 or ashlyn.godleski@haywoodcountync.gov.