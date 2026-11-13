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Local Authority
🚧 Nov 13 water shutoff for main repair near Hwy 18 South
7 days ago
🚰 Water shutoff Friday for main repair near Hwy 18 South
Water customers near Hwy 18 South, Shouppe Way, and Port Street will be without water on Friday, Nov. 13, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM while crews repair a water main.
If you live or have a business in this area, please:
- Store enough water ahead of time for drinking, cooking, and flushing
- Plan around the 8 AM–5 PM outage window
The county will share an update once repairs are finished.
Questions? Call the water/sewer office at 828-764-9063.
More Info: Planned Water Main Repair - Friday Nov 13th 8am-5p...
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