🚰 Water shutoff Friday for main repair near Hwy 18 South

Water customers near Hwy 18 South, Shouppe Way, and Port Street will be without water on Friday, Nov. 13, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM while crews repair a water main.

If you live or have a business in this area, please:

Store enough water ahead of time for drinking, cooking, and flushing

Plan around the 8 AM–5 PM outage window

The county will share an update once repairs are finished.

Questions? Call the water/sewer office at 828-764-9063.