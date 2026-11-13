🚧 Winston-Salem Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem’s build scene is busy right now. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are solid options here from field leadership to detailed shop work.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a regional GC)

CyberCoders (for a regional GC) Location: Winston-Salem, NC (projects within about an hour)

(projects within about an hour) Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base + company truck or allowance, gas card, project bonus

+ company truck or allowance, gas card, project bonus Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead day-to-day work on commercial and multifamily upfit projects ($500K–$2M) and keep schedules, safety, and quality on track. Looking for 3–4+ years in commercial construction (superintendent or assistant), strong knowledge of concrete, wood framing, and MEP systems, plus solid computer skills; benefits include 401(k) match, health/dental/vision/life, PTO, per diem, and vehicle/allowance.

Employer: EWI Worldwide

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Shop-based role building high-end custom exhibits, cabinets, and displays for big-name brands. You’ll fabricate (not just assemble) cabinets, read blueprints and tape measures, run woodworking machines and hand tools, and handle finishes like laminate and melamine; must be a team player and able to work overtime, with PTO and a comprehensive benefits plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—momentum matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.