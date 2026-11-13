📅 Make Your Home Bird Friendly runs from Wednesday, November 4 to Wednesday, November 18, 2026, available all day (12:00 am – 11:59 pm).

Our homes and nearby green spaces can be a real oasis for birds, even if you don’t have a backyard. This program will show you simple ways to make your home safer and more welcoming for birds and other wildlife.

If you care about nature or want to support local wildlife, set aside some time during this Nov 4–18 window to take part and pick up practical tips you can use at home.