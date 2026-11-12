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North Carolina
💰 $11.3M boost for child care workers in Helene-hit NC counties
4 days ago
💰 $11.3M boost for child care pay in Helene-impacted NC counties
Early childhood workers in 39 North Carolina counties hit by Hurricane Helene will soon see extra pay through an expanded Child Care WAGE$ program.
The state is adding $11.3 million from a federal $75 million disaster child care grant to support these salary supplements over three years.
Key details:
- Supports low-paid teachers, directors, and family child care providers working with children birth to age 5.
- Supplements are education-based and paid after 6 consecutive months in the same child care program.
- Applies to both full-time and part-time workers.
- New counties added: Ashe, Madison, Watauga – biannual supplements start after applications open in November 2026; checks widely available by spring 2027.
- In the other 36 Helene-affected counties already in WAGE$, workers will get an extra annual incentive, estimated at $1,350 per participant, starting January 2027.
For more info or to ask about eligibility, email wagespages@earlyyearsnc.org.
More Info: Governor Stein expands childcare program after Hur...
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