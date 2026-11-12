🔧 Winston-Salem Building & Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem has some solid hands-on roles right now, from campus facilities to industrial maintenance and pest control. If you like keeping buildings running smoothly and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for the 511 Deacon building, making sure everything from maintenance and security to lobby appearance and events runs at a high standard. This role mixes facilities management, hospitality, and team leadership, and you’ll be the main point of contact for vendors, building access, and safety.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (HomeTeam Pest Defense)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $45K–$55K/year

Route-based field job serving homeowners, diagnosing pest issues, and keeping up your pest control license. Comes with a company vehicle and gas card, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and room to move up if you like the work.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (8080 Northpoint Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial maintenance role focused on preventative work on production equipment and plant systems. Good fit if you have experience with mechanical/electrical repair, PLCs, and pneumatics and want steady work with benefits and growth in a large manufacturing company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.