Mount Gilead thanks Fall Festival sponsors

The Town of Mount Gilead is thanking businesses, groups, and agencies that helped support the town’s 9th Annual Fall Festival on Main. Silver Sponsors were: Lilly's Bridge Marina, Wildmac Corp, Megawood, Childress Insurance, Daisy & Edward Home Care Agency, Edwards Funeral Home, First Bank (Troy Branch and Southern Pines Branch), Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, Montgomery County Farm Bureau, Randolph Senior Adults Association, and WithersRavenel. Community Sponsors were: Pee Dee Electric, Central Lumber & Supply, Tillery Traditions, St. Luke Church of God of Mt. Gilead, and A & A.S.R. Masons, Central Jurisdiction.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Mount Gilead NC Government