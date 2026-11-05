Mount Gilead Fall Festival gold sponsors thanked

The Town of Mount Gilead is recognizing Gold Sponsors whose support helped make the 9th Annual Mount Gilead Fall Festival on Main possible, despite rainy weather. Gold sponsors are: Browning Electric, Williamson Farms, CS Roofing, Mohawk Industries, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Spector Services, and Tobe Manufacturing, Inc. Their support covered entertainment, activities, and helped bring neighbors and visitors together in downtown Mount Gilead.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Mount Gilead NC Government