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Scotland County
Native American Heritage Month event at RCC
6 days ago
Richmond Community College will host a Native American Heritage Month celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scotland County Campus, featuring indigenous cultural, art, and food vendors.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Richmond Community College
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