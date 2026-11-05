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Scotland County

Native American Heritage Month event at RCC

6 days ago
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Richmond Community College will host a Native American Heritage Month celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scotland County Campus, featuring indigenous cultural, art, and food vendors.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richmond Community College

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