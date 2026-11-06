CDL HAZMAT class offered at Richmond CC

Richmond Community College will hold a one-day CDL HAZMAT Endorsement class on November 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Scotland County Campus. The class is for truck drivers who want to improve job prospects by adding the HAZMAT endorsement. For details, call (910) 410-1700. More information: https://richmondcc.edu/Programs/Truck-Driver-Training/Truck-Driver-Training-(TRP-3607)

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richmond Community College