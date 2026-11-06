🏥 Winston-Salem Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to community mental health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the OR supporting anesthesia care for patients of all ages. You’ll check and restock carts, clean and maintain anesthesia machines and equipment, help position patients, and assist anesthesiologists during critical moments. High school diploma/GED and BLS required; prior anesthesia or CNA experience preferred.

Employer: Steadfast Health

Location: 1493 New Walkertown Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00, no nights/weekends/on-call)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + 5% monthly bonus potential

Outpatient LCAS role focused on substance use disorder treatment, with a mission-driven team and strong backing from Google Ventures and Triple Aim Partners. Expect a steady weekday schedule, protected time each day, generous 29 days off to start, CEU support, 401(k) match, and robust health benefits while providing individual and group therapy in a low-barrier, harm-reduction model.

Employer: Achievements ABA Therapy

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in-home, daycare, and school settings across NC)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $45.00–$70.00 per hour (DOE)

BCaBA role working with children with autism in their everyday environments, focusing on treatment implementation, RBT supervision, and parent collaboration. You’ll get 401(k) with match, PTO, health/dental/vision, CEUs, and strong admin support so you can focus on clinical care; active BCaBA and NC licensure (or in process) required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.