📅 Kids’ card game session at East Regional Library

📅 Card game fun for kids at East Regional Library

School-aged kids are invited to Game ON!: Cards for Everyone on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:30–5:00pm at the East Regional Library – Children's Programming Room (211 Lick Creek Lane).

Kids will play classic card games like Go Fish, UNO, Slapjack, and more. All skill levels are welcome, whether your child is a card game pro or has never played before. Winners can take home a small prize.

The event is for elementary school-aged children, and registration is required.