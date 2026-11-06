Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Education

📅 Kids 7–11 STEAM butter-making class on Nov 5

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GoWhYUF00

📅 Kids STEAM butter-making class at Southwest Regional Library

Kids ages 7–11 and their caregivers are invited to All Things STEAM: Let’s Learn About Making Butter!

Join Ms. Natalie on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–5:00pm in the Children's Programming Room at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd.

This monthly program explores STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) with a new topic each first Thursday. This session focuses on the science of butter — kids will learn how it works and make their own butter using heavy cream and salt.

Registration is required.

For questions about accessibility, stimulation levels, or disability accommodations, call (919) 560-8592.

More Info: All Things STEAM: Let's Learn About Making Butter!...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments