📅 Kids 7–11 STEAM butter-making class on Nov 5

📅 Kids STEAM butter-making class at Southwest Regional Library

Kids ages 7–11 and their caregivers are invited to All Things STEAM: Let’s Learn About Making Butter!

Join Ms. Natalie on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–5:00pm in the Children's Programming Room at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd.

This monthly program explores STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) with a new topic each first Thursday. This session focuses on the science of butter — kids will learn how it works and make their own butter using heavy cream and salt.

Registration is required.

For questions about accessibility, stimulation levels, or disability accommodations, call (919) 560-8592.