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📅 Playdough Playtime for ages 2–6 at Southwest Regional
📅 Playdough Playtime for Ages 2–6 at Southwest Regional
Bring your little one for a half hour of creative, sensory fun with Play-Doh and sculpting toys.
- Dates: Thursday, November 5, 2026, plus Nov 19 and Dec 3, 2026
- Time: 11:15–11:45am
- Location: Southwest Regional Library – Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd
- Ages: 2–6 with a caregiver
Kids can build, squish, and explore while working on fine motor skills. All supplies are provided.
If your child has a gluten allergy, the library can offer kinetic sand and sanitized tools. Email Kristen at kstockdale@dconc.gov before the program to set this up.
Registration is appreciated but not required—you can just drop in. For questions about accessibility, sensory levels, or disability accommodations, call (919) 560-8592.
More Info: Playdough Playtime (Ages 2-6) - DC...
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