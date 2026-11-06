📅 Playdough Playtime for Ages 2–6 at Southwest Regional

Bring your little one for a half hour of creative, sensory fun with Play-Doh and sculpting toys.

Dates: Thursday, November 5, 2026 , plus Nov 19 and Dec 3, 2026

, plus and Time: 11:15–11:45am

Location: Southwest Regional Library – Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd

Ages: 2–6 with a caregiver

Kids can build, squish, and explore while working on fine motor skills. All supplies are provided.

If your child has a gluten allergy, the library can offer kinetic sand and sanitized tools. Email Kristen at kstockdale@dconc.gov before the program to set this up.

Registration is appreciated but not required—you can just drop in. For questions about accessibility, sensory levels, or disability accommodations, call (919) 560-8592.