undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Louisville
📅 Kids’ Cricut fall magnet workshop on Nov. 9
8 days ago
📅 Fall Cricut magnet workshop for kids (grades 3–5)
Kids can get creative and learn new tech skills at this hands-on Cricut class.
On Monday, November 9, 2026, from 3:30–4:30 PM, the Southwest Regional Library – SWRL STEAM Lab will host “Fall Magnets with Cricut.”
Children in grades 3–5 (ages 6–12) will:
- Learn the basics of Cricut Design Space
- Design their own fall-themed magnets
- See how the Cricut machine cuts out their creations
This is an in-person, Featured STEAM program for kids, so it’s a fun way to mix art and technology after school.
Bring your child a few minutes early so they’re ready to start at 3:30 PM at Southwest Regional Library in the SWRL STEAM Lab.
More Info: Fall Magnets with Cricut - LibCal ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.