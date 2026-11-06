📅 Kids’ Cricut fall magnet workshop on Nov. 9

📅 Fall Cricut magnet workshop for kids (grades 3–5)

Kids can get creative and learn new tech skills at this hands-on Cricut class.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, from 3:30–4:30 PM, the Southwest Regional Library – SWRL STEAM Lab will host “Fall Magnets with Cricut.”

Children in grades 3–5 (ages 6–12) will:

Learn the basics of Cricut Design Space

Design their own fall-themed magnets

See how the Cricut machine cuts out their creations

This is an in-person, Featured STEAM program for kids, so it’s a fun way to mix art and technology after school.

Bring your child a few minutes early so they’re ready to start at 3:30 PM at Southwest Regional Library in the SWRL STEAM Lab.